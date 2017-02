T Mitch is an artist and producer from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada that can rap and sing. He’s a versatile artist that can do Pop, R&B, Hip Hop and Rap music, but lately his main focus has been on doing trap music with his unique sound. T Mitch is always performing, doing local shows and working on new music and projects. Be on the lookout for some new music and what he has in hold for his future.

T Mitch just released his first single “The Man” from his upcoming album due later this year.