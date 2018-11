Brazilian born and Orlando based “hair god”, NIKO IS, debuts his music video for “Meet Me In The Future.” In the lush paradise of a jungle, the trilingual MC has created a vision of his future, filled with friends and plenty of positive, “tropicool” vibes. Wavy in its distortion, the video transcends time and space. The forthcoming album, UNIKO, drops November 16th via Talib Kweli’s label Javotti Media in collaboration with Colours of the Culture.