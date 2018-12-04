Tallies Share Video For First Single Off S/T Debut

Toronto’s Tallies share their new video for “Easy Enough” – which previews their S/T debut album, out January 11th via Kanine Records. According to the band, “a meditation on the lasting impact we have on one another and a realization of how difficult it is to move past changing relationships.”

Director Christopher Mills says, “Layers of milky video imagery, washes of color, distorted glass, shoes and horses are the video ‘reverb’ to this wonderful, washy, echo-y tune that makes me want to blow dry my hair all day long, and imagine that I’m racing over the grand canyon in one of the best flying dreams ever.”

Tallies are set to perform live next at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on December 17th as part of Dr Martens, Kanine Records, and Collide’s joint holiday party. They’ll be back in NYC to play Rough Trade on January 9th, and will make their SXSW debut in Austin this March. See below for a full itinerary of upcoming dates.

Tallies Live Dates:

12/17/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Kanine Records, Dr Martens, Collide Holiday Party)

01/09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

01/11/19 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

01/12/19 – Richmond, VA @ Hardywood Brewery

02/01/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake (Record Release Party)

03/07/19 – New York, NY @ The New Colossus

03/09/19 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival

03/11-17/19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW