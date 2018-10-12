Thalia Zedek Releases Music Video for “Bend Again” and Tour Dates

Ahead of the kickoff of an extensive U.S. touring in support of new album Fighting Season this fall, Thalia Zedek has shared the video for “Bend Again,” directed by Bernard Van Hecke. The video traverses the expansive American landscape, mirroring the rugged beauty of Zedek’s voice and the track’s grandiose solo by J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.).

Zedek is embarking on a Living Room tour with former Come bandmate Chris Brokaw, playing both solo songs and together in intimate, unconventional spaces. Following that tour, Zedek bring the full Thalia Zedek Band out for a few select dates, including a show with labelmate Helen Money in Chicago.

Fighting Season combines the grit of Zedek’s past with the fragility of her solo releases, spinning tales of discord and struggle from the personal to the political.

Thalia Zedek tour dates

Oct. 12 – Brooklyn, NY *

Oct. 13 – Baltimore, MD *

Oct. 14 – Norfolk, VA – Charlie’s American Cafe +

Oct. 15 – Durham, NC *

Oct. 16 – Asheville, NC – Revolve *

Oct. 17 – Greenville, SC *

Oct. 18 – Athens, GA – Flicker Bar +

Oct. 19 – Atlanta, GA – Kavarna *

Oct. 20 – Gainesville, FL *

Oct. 21 – New Orleans, LA – Parker Barber *

Oct. 23 – Houston, TX *

Oct. 24 – Austin, TX *

Oct. 26 – Denton, TX *

Oct. 27 – Fort Worth, TX *

Oct. 30 – Nashville, TN *

Oct. 31 – Louisville, KY – Surface Noise Records *

Nov. 2 – Cleveland, OH *

Nov. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA *

Nov. 4 – Clearfield, PA *

Nov. 5 – Kingston, NY *

Dec. 11 – Montreal, QC – Casa del Popolo #

Dec. 12 – Toronto, ON – The Monarch #

Dec. 13 – Chicago, IL – The Hideout $

Dec. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Funhouse #

Dec. 15 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong #

*Living Room Shows tour w/ Chris Brokaw

+ Club show w/ Chris Brokaw

# full band show

$ full band w/ Helen Money