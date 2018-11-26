The 1975 – “Sincerity Is Scary” Music Video

The 1975 unveil the music video for “Sincerity Is Scary”, the fourth single off their upcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – available via all outlets on November 30th.

The song was originally broadcast via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show where lead singer Matty Healy revealed, “‘Sincerity Is Scary’ is about me trying to denounce all of that postmodern fear of like being real, you know? Like, ‘Irony first. Make sure you’re ironic because then you can’t be judged on being a person.'”

The video was directed by Warren Fu.