The 1975 Stream Full London Concert

The 1975 share some holiday love by posting a full live set from their headline show at The O2, London on December 16th 2016. This is Vevo Presents – The 1975. *Please be advised, this video contains flashing lights and strobe effects.*
Setlist Times:
The 1975 – 00:00:08
Love Me – 00:01:12
UGH! – 00:04:52
Heart Out – 00:08:00
A Change Of Heart – 00:12:45
Robbers – 00:17:47
I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it – 00:22:40
M.O.N.E.Y. – 00:29:43
Undo – 00:33:31
Milk – 00:37:25
Loving Someone – 00:43:10
She’s American – 00:47:33
Please Be Naked – 00:52:17
Lostmyhead – 00:55:51
Somebody Else – 01:00:50
Fallingforyou – 01:11:11
Paris – 01:16:44
Girls – 01:21:35
Sex – 01:26:17
———–
Medicine – 01:31:30
If I Believe You – 01:37:00
Chocolate – 01:43:30
The Sound – 01:47:25
The 1975’s new album ‘I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’. Out now – http://the1975.com