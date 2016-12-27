The 1975 Stream Full London Concert

The 1975 share some holiday love by posting a full live set from their headline show at The O2, London on December 16th 2016. This is Vevo Presents – The 1975. *Please be advised, this video contains flashing lights and strobe effects.*

Setlist Times:

The 1975 – 00:00:08

Love Me – 00:01:12

UGH! – 00:04:52

Heart Out – 00:08:00

A Change Of Heart – 00:12:45

Robbers – 00:17:47

I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it – 00:22:40

M.O.N.E.Y. – 00:29:43

Undo – 00:33:31

Milk – 00:37:25

Loving Someone – 00:43:10

She’s American – 00:47:33

Please Be Naked – 00:52:17

Lostmyhead – 00:55:51

Somebody Else – 01:00:50

Fallingforyou – 01:11:11

Paris – 01:16:44

Girls – 01:21:35

Sex – 01:26:17

———–

Medicine – 01:31:30

If I Believe You – 01:37:00

Chocolate – 01:43:30

The Sound – 01:47:25

