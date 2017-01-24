‘The Indy 500 Snake Pit’ Line-Up Announced

The Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light is proud to announce the official lineup for 2017! EDM superstars Zedd and Marchmello will headline, along with support by RL Grime, Action Bronson, Adventure Club and The Trap House, in addition to wrestling legend Ric Flair as the special emcee. The Snake Pit will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, on Sunday, May 28th, during the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light has earned its place as one of the biggest and best Race Weekend parties and this year’s lineup of artists is going to take things to a whole new level,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. “On Race Day, the infield inside Turn 3 will once again fill with thousands of fans ready to cheer on some of the world’s best EDM acts and adding the iconic Ric Flair to help hype up the atmosphere will make 2017 even more memorable. And, once again, we’ll throw in some really great racing with the music!”

General admission and VIP tickets for this May 28 Race Day event are on sale now for $35 and $110 at www.ims.com and www.Indy500SnakePit.com.

The 2017 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race is scheduled for noon (ET) Sunday, May 28, 2017. The Snake Pit acts will start performing prior to the race, beginning at 7AM.