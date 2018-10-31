The Men share “Wasted” from ‘Hated: 2008 – 2011’

The Men share the latest single, “Wasted” off forthcoming compilation of their earliest and rawest recordings, ‘Hated: 2008-2011’ (out next Friday, November 9 on Sacred Bones). For those who were at those early NYC shows, ‘Hated’ will be a welcome reminder of a glorious time in the underground. For those who weren’t, it’s a chance to experience The Men as the locals did, and to get a glimpse of a Brooklyn DIY scene that doesn’t really exist anymore, at least not in the same way. And for die hard fans of the band, it’s a reminder of how much they’ve evolved, and how much more evolution they still have to go.

The Men have made a name for themselves as wayfaring musicians, constantly evolving and eluding their listeners. Before they were genre-hopping through country, post-punk, noise rock, and more, they were applying that experimental nature within the more confined space of punk. Within that genre they were wildly adventurous, playing noise shows, hardcore shows, rock shows, and switching up the instrumentation as they saw fit, while always operating within a general punk ethos.

The Men

‘Hated: 2008-2011’

Sacred Bones

November 9, 2018

Pre-order via digital outlets here

1 – Twist The Knife

2 – Hated

3 – Free Sitar

4 – Gates of Steel

5 – Ailment

6 – Digital Age

7 – Control Loop

8 – Think (7″ Version)

9 – Impish

10 – Walking Out on Love

11 – Saucy

12 – Somebody’s Watching Me

13 – Love Revolution

14 – Captain Ahab

15 – Cowboy Song

16 – California

17 – Wasted