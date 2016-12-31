The Modern Savage Unveil “Dead Presidents” Single

Anchorage, AK quintet The Modern Savage will release the Unwilling Participants LP, produced, recorded, and mixed by Brooklyn’s James Frazee (Beck, Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Esperanza Spalding), on January 27. Driven by staccato grunge-pop guitar licks, seductive vocal flourishes and an undeniable beat, the band shares new album track “Dead Presidents”

Presented in the wrappings of an upbeat indie-grunge record, the album centers on Jenni May Toro’s marriage and the tumultuous divorce that followed. Empowered to take ownership of the fact that she was the one to walk away from the failed marriage and the vulnerability in wanting to experience love after divorce, it addresses the quarter life crisis of her mid twenties. Through the creative process, she comes to terms with her disillusionment towards an idealistic view of happiness, or “american dream” and a painful recognition that her hunger for more may never actually be sated.