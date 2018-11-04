The Neighbourhood Shares New Project Hard To Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing

On the heels of wrapping up their fall tour, The Neighbourhood is sharing a new comprehensive project compiling their three EP’s and third studio album, all of which arrived over the course of 2017 and 2018. A uniquely-conceived body of work, Hard To Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing consummates an idea that was born long before September 2017’s HARD EP was released, bringing together selections from the four conceptually-bound projects to create a complete, living album that continually evolved over the past year and a half. The album features selected songs from all four previous releases (which have been replaced on streaming services by the new comprehensive album) and is available at all digital retailers via Columbia Records now.

Coinciding with the release, the band is also sharing a new video. The visual will premiere via YouTube and include a live chat comments section that will allow viewers and fans to engage with the band over the course of the video. The visual encapsulates the band’s two-year process crafting and recording their past four releases, offering a behind the scenes look at the work that went in to manifesting their idea of creating this dynamic album.

The Neighbourhood is also announcing a new run of European tour dates in support of the comprehensive project, launching next year. The band will play 10 dates across Europe launching January 30th with a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The band will be supported once-again by noise stalwarts HEALTH and master of infectiously downtrodden pop Yeek, continuing the band’s tradition of bringing compelling lineups across genre lines to their fans.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/6 – Toronto, Canada @ Rebel^

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

1/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

1/31- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg* (SOLD OUT)

2/1 – Köln, Germany @ Essigfabrik*

2/3 – Hamburg, Germany @ Docks Hamburg*

2/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s*

2/6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín*

2/7 – Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar*

2/9 – Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Concert Hall*

2/11 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Saku Arena*

2/12 – Riga, Latvia @ Arēna Rīga*

2/14 – Moscow, Russia @ Megasport Arena*

^ = Open Hxouse w/ The Weeknd, Bryson Tiller & Nav

* = w/ HEALTH & Yeek

The Neighbourhood

Hard to Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing

November 2, 2018

(Columbia Records)

1. Dust

2. Kill Us All (feat. Denzel Curry)

3. 24/7

4. Scary Love

5. Softcore

6. Void

7. Roll Call

8. Livin’ in a Dream (feat. Nipsey Hussle)

9. You Get Me So High

10. Reflections

11. Blue

12. Paradise

13. Beat Take 1 (feat. Ghostface Killah)

14. Stuck With Me

15. Flowers

16. Compass

17. Noise

18. Heaven

19. Nervous

20. Sadderdaze

21. Beautiful Oblivion (feat. IDK)