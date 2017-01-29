The Radio Dept. – “Swedish Guns” Mythologen Remix

On the heels of their Running Out Of Love LP, the Swedish duo will kick off their first North American tour since the release of Clinging To A Scheme in 2010. The 20 date run sees Johan the band hitting cities such as New York, Los Angeles, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and more.

“Swedish Guns”, the lead single on the recent album, is a haunting takedown of the Swedish arms industry which went #1 HypeM, charted on the Spotify Viral Chart, and gained wide critical praise.

Original version appears on “Running Out Of Love” out on Labrador.