The String Cheese Incident Release New Single “I Want You”

The String Cheese Incident are celebrating 25 years as a band all year long. To keep the party going, SCI are thrilled to release their newest single and video “I Want You.” This is the second single the band has put out this year, and follows the release of “Bhangra Saanj,” featuring Beats Antique.

“This song was inspired by feelings for my wife. She’s been with me through thick and thin for 22 years and still brings out the best in me. The heartbeat of the track is the rhythm section of Keith on bass and Travis on drums who put down a beautiful foundation for the song. Thanks to our good friend Andy Hall from the Infamous Stringdusters (congratulations on your recent Grammy award). Andy’s slide guitar playing is always the most delicious ear-candy. Also a big thanks to our recording engineer Dros for his lush mix on this tune. I hope you enjoy it.” – Bill Nershi

For their 25th anniversary year, the band is hitting the road, for a limited number of tour dates, including stops in Aspen, St. Louis, New Orleans, Port Chester, Louisville and a three-night run at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. The band will also be playing at a handful of festivals including DelFest, Electric Forest, Peach Fest and FloydFest, plus more dates to be announced!

THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT

25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

April 5 • The Belly Up • Aspen, CO [Sold Out]

April 6-7 • The Apres • Aspen, CO

April 19-20 • The Fabulous Fox • St. Louis, MO

May 2 • Orpheum Theater • New Orleans, LA

May 3-4 • Mardi Gras World • New Orleans, LA

May 24 • DelFest • Cumberland, MD

May 25-27 • The Capitol Theatre • Port Chester, NY

June 27-30 • Electric Forest • Rothbury, MI [Sold Out]

July 3-4 • Iroquois Amphitheater • Louisville, KY

July 5-6 • The Fox Theatre • Atlanta, GA

July 19-21 • Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

July 25-26 • The Peach Fest • Scranton, PA

July 27 • FloydFest • Floyd, VA