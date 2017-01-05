The xx to Tour North America

The xx recently released their video for “On Hold,” the first single from I See You. The video was shot in Marfa, Texas, where the band wrote and recorded some of the album, and was directed by acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Alasdair McLellan.
“On Hold” is available now on 7” vinyl. The limited-edition release features an etched B-side and deboss mirri sleeve and is available to purchase
The xx will tour North America this spring, with headline dates kicking off April 15th in San Francisco, and further shows in Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, New York and more as well as festival slots at Coachella and others soon to be announced. The tour celebrates the release of the band’s highly anticipated third album, I See You, set for release January 13 on Young Turks.
Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, January 10 at 12p.m. ET, with tickets available to the public Friday, January 13 at 10a.m. local time.
The xx Live
April 14 Coachella – Indio, CA
April 15 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
April 19 Mesa Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ
April 21 Coachella – Indio, CA
April 23 Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum – Portland, OR
April 24 WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA
April 25 Thunderbird Arena at UBC – Vancouver, BC
April 28 The Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN
April 29 The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
May 1 Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
May 2 The Masonic Temple Detroit – Detroit, MI
May 3 Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH
May 5 Express Live! – Columbus, OH
May 6 Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD
May 8 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
May 9 Revention Music Center – Houston, TX
May 10 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX
May 14 The Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC
May 16 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA
May 17 Skyline Stage at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA
May 19 Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY
May 23 Echo Beach – Toronto, ON
May 24 Parc Jean-Drapeau – Montreal, QC
May 26 Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME