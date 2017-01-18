Third Eye Blind Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Summer Gods Tour

In recognition to their fans for 20 years down, Third Eye Blind will, for the first time in their storied history, play their debut album, considered one of the great rock records of all time, in its entirety, as part of a night of music including their latest, We Are Drugs.

The 31-show amphitheater tour kicks off Friday, June 9 and runs through Sunday, July 23 in a homecoming at the band’s birthplace, the historic Greek Theatre in Berkley, CA. The Summer Gods Tour will visit amphitheaters across North America including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New Orleans.

“We have always had that punk ethos of ‘say what you mean no matter what’ and ‘show up when you are needed,’” says Stephan Jenkins. “I think that is more true of us now than ever. We haven’t gotten soft at all.”

The release of the We Are Drugs EP is the next chapter in Third Eye Blind’s legacy – a fully-realized body of work that incorporates the band’s perfect pop sensibility with an ever-present progressive intent. Jenkins utilizes his characteristic rhythmic vocal style and lyrical prowess on issues of identity, connection, isolation and authenticity while keeping a sharp eye on a culture in rapid change.

Third Eye Blind continues to write, record and tour, while growing a larger, younger and more dedicated fanbase than ever. 2017 is where Third Eye Blind shows gratitude for 20 years and counting. They are a band focused on the future though, so look for surprises leading up to The Summer Gods Tour.

3eb represents the “rock” part in Summer Rock Tours – no sequencers, no backing tracks, they make something true, transcendent and passionate every night.

“We are all about fostering a feeling of aliveness and connection,” says Jenkins. “That’s why we have the Summer vibes, because our heat comes from being alive and in the moment and you can only get it when you are willing to keep it real. No one can create the vibes we do fronting over a backing track.”

Tickets go on sale January 26th @ 10am