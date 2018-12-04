Toro y Moi Shares New Single “Ordinary Pleasure”

Following the announcement of its forthcoming album, Toro y Moi is sharing a new single. “Ordinary Pleasure” from Toro’s new album Outer Peace, due January 18 via Carpark Records. The bouncy new track sees Toro’s sound at its most playful and jubilant, boasting a funky bassline and bongo drum patterns.

Outer Peace follows its highly-emotive 2017 album Boo Boo and sees Toro continuing to explore its limits sonically and thematically, serving as a homecoming celebration of an album that was written and recorded in the Bay Area after spending a year in Portland surrounded by the solace of nature. A stark contrast to Boo Boo, the new album radiates with a joyous energy that incorporates contemporary hip hop, funk, and Eurodance elements into a dynamic soundscape that remains true to Toro’s distinct identity.

Toro recently concluded a run of sold out US tour dates, ahead of launching the second leg of his US tour. The first leg included 12 shows across the country before concluding on November 17th, with another run of dates to come in January 2019 beginning January 14th in Oakland, including performances at Miami’s iii Points Festival and M3F festival in Phoenix. Toro is also announcing a pop-up in collaboration with O.P. Mart and Family Affair, which will run from December 7th to January 18th at Family Affair Gallery in San Francisco, offering new merch and special appearances.

Upcoming Tour Dates

1/14 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish#

1/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore% (Sold Out)

1/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore% (Sold Out)

1/17 – Portland, OR @ 45 East (DJ SET)

1/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom* (Sold Out)

1/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune (Sold Out)

1/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

1/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

1/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater^

1/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ^

1/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

2/15-17 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival (DJ SET)

3/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

3/20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

5/26 – London, UK @ All Points East

# = w/ Salami Rose Joe Louis

% = w/ Tanukichan

* = w/ Old Grape God

^ = w/ Wet