Tyler, The Creator Shares New Single “Lights On” feat. Santigold & Ryan Beatty

Tyler, The Creator is sharing a new song, as part of his work with Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. “Lights On” features Santigold and Ryan Beatty, and is one of six songs from a new release from Tyler inspired by the film, due tomorrow. Including features from Santigold, Ryan Beatty and Jerry Paper, the project was recorded entirely by Tyler himself.

Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Tyler, The Creator

(November 16, 2018)

1. Whoville

2. Lights On (feat. Santigold and Ryan Beatty)

3. Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)

4. Big Bag

5. When Gloves Come Off (feat. Ryan Beatty)

6. Cindy Lou’s Wish