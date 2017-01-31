Unwill Debut “Back Again” Single

“‘Back Again’ is one of the earliest songs we wrote for this record and one of our favorites to play live,” says the band. “We hope you enjoy this one as much as we do!”

The band’s debut album, Past Life, will be released on eOne Music/ Lifeblood Inc. on February 10th, 2017. Both “Back Again,” and previously released, “Tomb” is available now as an instant grat track with preorder purchase of the album. Additionally, fans can pre-order bundle purchases at the band’s merch store here.

The LP Past Life will be the follow up to their 2015 debut single and video for “Calm,” directed by Josiah Moore (Ice Nine Kills, Sirens and Sailors, It Lives, It Breathes). That year the band expanded its touring across the Northeast, exposing its unforgiving live performance alongside such acts as Letlive, He Is Legend and Norma Jean. Musically, Unwill has been compared to the likes of Linkin Park, Deftones, Chevelle and Underoath. But the band doesn’t shy from putting its own spin on alternative rock.

Past Life features eleven songs that are unrelenting in their grim honesty. The album deals with themes of identity, faith, self-doubt, solipsism, regret, and the truest parts of our natures. Beneath the dark exterior of these songs, however, are shreds of light.

Within the eleven-song journey of Past Life, listeners will come across the many sides of Rocco Sylvio’s voice, smooth on one end and coarse on the other. They will also hear cleaner guitars mixed in with the dirtier tones, and soaring melodies alongside unapologetic heavy riffs.