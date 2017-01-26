Urban pop diva Kendra Black Release “Rude” Track

Introducing emerging NYC-based artist, Kendra Black, who jets onto the urban pop music scene with her new single, “Rude,” from her debut EP, The Edge. Armed with LA’s Trend Def Studios as producers (Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Rich the Kid), looks that kill, and all attitude, Black is set to launch The Edge on March 10, 2017.

Born and bred in Italy, Black grew up studying music as well as acting and ballet. She trained and performed with teachers from the Music Conservatory of Cannes (France) and from The Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Milan. After graduating from the Kirov Academy of Ballet of Washington DC in 2012, Black relocated to New York City where she put together her team of producers and band members.

She collaborated on song co-writes with Bravo’s Platinum Hit finalist Nick Nitolli and Grammy-nominated singer/producer Lachi, and teamed up with the producers at Trend Def Studios in Los Angeles. The resulting product is Black’s new five-track EP, The Edge, which she plans to release on March 10th this year.