Sylvan Esso performed their explosive new single “Radio” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Since its release, “Radio” has hit #1 on Hype Machine, and has become a streaming powerhouse, amassing 5+ Million streams while rocketing to #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 charts (US and Global).

NPR said of the song, it “matches characteristically propulsive electronics with Meath’s scathing commentary about commodification.” Buy the single, which also features the song “Kick Jump Twist”, here.