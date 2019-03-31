White Denim Releases New Album & Plans April Tour

Less than a year after the release of their critically acclaimed album Performance, the ever-prolific White Denim have just released their new album Side Effects via City Slang. More in line with the experimental, freewheeling spirit of their fan-favorite record Last Day of Summer, Side Effects —which has seen early praise from The New York Times, Uncut Magazine, Mojo, Q, NME, Brooklyn Vegan, and more—is an album that captures the essence of the band’s full-throttle live shows. Listen to teaser tracks “NY Money,” “Shanalala,” and “Reversed Mirror.”

White Denim kick off a headlining West Coast tour on April 17th in Seattle, including sold out shows in Portland, Los Angeles (second shows added in each city) and San Francisco. They recently wrapped a triumphant SXSW run with performances for FLOODfest, Aquarium Drunkard, and the second annual day party at their own recording studio Radio Milk in East Austin. Variety included White Denim in their best of SXSW recap, raving “this year’s iteration is their freest-flowing yet, with frontman Petralli nailing lick after odd-time lick. Rock is dead? Hardly.”

White Denim 2019 Live Dates:

4/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

4/18 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

4/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

4/20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir SOLD-OUT

4/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

4/23 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

4/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

4/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent SOLD-OUT

4/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom SOLD-OUT

4/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/28 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

6/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

6/07 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park