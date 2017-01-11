Within The Ruins Debut New Music Video & Head Out On Tour

Massachusetts metal veterans Within The Ruins have debuted an all new music video today for their new track “Beautiful Agony” exclusively via Metal Injection dot com. “It has a darker vibe than most of our previous material and this video totally conveys that,” says guitarist Joe Cocchi. Directed by Justin Reich, this is the first music video being released from the forthcoming LP. “Justin Reich did an amazing job with the video!”
“Beautiful Agony” and the previously released “Death Of The Rockstar” are available on all major streaming services and will be offered as an iTunes instant gratification tracks. Fans who pre order the album today will get both tracks immediately as a download.
The band will be heading out on the road in support of the new LP with freinds in Born Of Osiris on “The New Reign Tour.”
Feb 17 – Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN
Feb 18 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS
Feb 19 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO
Feb 21 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 23 – Studio Seven – Seattle, WA
Feb 24 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR
Feb 25 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
Feb 26 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA
Feb 28 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA
Mar 01 – Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ
Mar 03 – GMBG – Dallas, TX
Mar 04 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX
Mar 05 – Scout Bar – Houston, TX
Mar 07 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL
Mar 08 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
Mar 09 – Blind Tiger – Greensboro, NC
Mar 10 – Canal Club – Richmond, VA
Mar 11 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA
Mar 12 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
Mar 14 – Gramercy Theater – New York, NY
Mar 15 – Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD
Mar 16 – Mr Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 17 – Magic Stick – Detroit, MI
Mar 18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH
Mar 19 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL
Within The Ruins will release Halfway Human on Friday, March 3rd
1. Shape-Shifter
2. Death of the Rockstar
3. Beautiful Agony
4. Incomplete Harmony
5. Bittersweet
6. Objective Reality
7. Absolution
8. Ivory Tower
9. Sky Splitter
10. Ataxia IV
11. Treadstone