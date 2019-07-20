YBN Nahmir Enlists City Girls and Tyga For New Song and Video

YBN Nahmir shares a new song featuring City Girls and Tyga. “Fuck It Up” gathers three of hip-hop’s hottest names for a new summer anthem. The visual, directed by Sara Lacombe, finds the trio as they take over a lavish country club and follows Nahmir’s previously released single “Baby 8.” The track arrives ahead of a string of shows in Europe, London, and Canada this summer including stops at Leeds Festival in the UK and Royal Arena Festival in Switzerland. All tickets are available here.

The track finds Nahmir staking his claim as an explosive lyricist following his meteoric rise in 2019. Last year saw Nahmir contribute heavily to YBN: The Mixtape, which has surpassed one billion streams since its release, make his late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside G-Eazy and Yo Gotti, and he was also crowned a XXL Freshman. Just before his 19th birthday in December, his viral hit single “Bounce Out With That” achieved RIAA-certified platinum status and he was featured as one of VevoDSCVR’s 2019 Artists To Watch.

Listen to “Fuck It Up” feat. City Girls and Tyga above, see tour dates below, and stay tuned for more from YBN Nahmir coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/15 -17 – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Hip Hop Kemp Festival

8/17 – Orpund, Switzerland @ Royal Arena Festival 2019

8/23 – Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival 2019

8/24 – London, UK @ 02 Academy Islington

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/22 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

