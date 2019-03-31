YBN Nahmir Shares New Single “Baby 8”

“Baby 8” is Nahmir’s first solo offering of 2019, following the previously-released visual for “Think Twice” alongside YBN Almighty Jay and Lil Skies, taken from their collective YBN: The Mixtape that has surpassed 500 million streams since its release.

The accompanying visual, directed by Matt Alonzo, finds Nahmir staking his claim as an explosive lyricist poised for a huge year following his meteoric rise in 2018.

The new single also arrives ahead of Nahmir embarking on a US tour alongside Bhad Bhabie, which will see him play 10 shows across the US including dates in Chicago, Oakland and Seattle before concluding in Spokane on May 1st.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

4/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

4/14 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex

4/16 – Iowa City, IA @ Union Bar

4/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex at Rockwell

4/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

4/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/25 – Oakland, CA @ The Complex

4/27 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

4/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

5/1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory