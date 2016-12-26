YELLE – “Ici & Maintenant (Here & Now)” Music Video

YELLE have just released a video for their new single “Ici & Maintenant” (Here & Now). The video is directed by Paul B. Cummings & Jean-François Perrier and has a video-long cameo from Nathan Barnatt.

After 3 albums and crazy intense touring over the world, we felt we needed to pause, not looking at the past or being in loops about what is next all the time, no, instead we want to be connected to the present. Here and Now. That’s exactly the idea behind the song. that’s our state of mind. Being simply and fully in the moment.

The video reflects that, it’s very here & now, super extra normal! We made it with our friend Nathan Barnatt who we met a few years ago after he’d done a ‘fan’ video of our “Que Veux tu” song remixed by Madeon.

Normcore to the four on the floor!