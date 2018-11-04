Young Nudy enlists Future and 6lack for “Zone 6” Remix

Following the release of the video for “One Dolla,” East Atlanta’s Young Nudy is sharing a new remix of “Zone 6” – a standout track off of his SlimeBall 3 mixtape. The remix finds Nudy enlisting fellow ATLiens and hip-hop heavyweights Future and 6lack to help him pay homage to their hometown and is accompanied by an animated visualizer by Andrew Ralph, best known for creating the video for Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Life.”

The remix arrives as Nudy’s Welcome to Nudy Land tour is in full swing, as he plays shows in 22 cities across the country alongside SahBabii, Lucki SG Tip and Lil TJay at various stops before concluding on December 9th in Houston. Tickets for the remaining dates are available here.

The tour coincides with the release of Nudy’s SlimeBall 3, which was released August 8th via his own Paradise East Records. The new tape follows his previous mixtape Nudy Land, which along with a series of high profile collaborations with his cousin 21 Savage and prolific producer Pierre Bourne, has positioned Nudy at the forefront of the crowded Atlanta hip hop landscape.