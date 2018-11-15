Yung Lean – “friday the 13th” Music Video

In anticipation of his Wings Of Desire event, Stockholm-based multi-disciplinary artist Yung Lean is sharing a new video. The chilling, noir-centric visual for “Friday the 13th” is directed by Suzie & Leo, who previously collaborated with Lean on videos for “Stranger,” “Metallic Intuition” and “Hennessey & Sailor Moon.” Director Leo Siboni describes the video as following “the life of a rockstar, who lost his appetite for life and being closer to a zombie than a human being. Now trying to rest in the countryside to find a way back to a life, accompanied by his bodyguards alone.” The track, produced by Whitearmor, showcases Lean in his element as the Sadboy hip-hop pioneer, blending his acute lyricism with distorted, post-apocalyptic production.