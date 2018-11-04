Yung Lean Releases New Project “Poison Ivy”

Stockholm-based multi-disciplinary artist Yung Lean is releasing his new project. Poison Ivy arrives via YEAR0001 and includes previously-released single “Happy Feet.” The release is Lean’s first body of work since his 2017 album Stranger, as Lean steers his focus back to the Sadboy sound of hip hop he created, as he consolidates a diverse cast of musical influences into one eclectic body of work.

To celebrate the new release, Lean will be performing at his biggest-ever headline show at his specially-curated event of live music and art, Wings of Desire. Set to take place at London’s Brixton Academy on November 21st, Bladee, Ecco2k, Thaiboy Digital and Whitearmor of Swedish crew Drain Gang, and experimental polymath Yves Tumor will be performing alongside Lean, with an exclusive AV show collaboration between Yves Tumor and Ezra Miller.