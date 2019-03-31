Zaia Finds Balance On Eclectic New Track “Blue”

The 20-year-old Atlanta native sits somewhere between artists like Kid Cudi & Childish Gambino with his style, multi-genred sound, and youthful but commanding energy. His new single “BLUE,” embodies all that and more.

This R&B, synth-infused tune is mesmerizing, catchy, and vibey in all the right ways. Zaia’s production pulls influence from various genres, with a soundscape that includes electric guitar, 80’s synths, and R&B beats that come together to create a dynamic sound.

“BLUE” is a cruise track with a subtle energy and simple lyrics that relay his sentiments perfectly. The ear-worming line, “Well these days I’m just blue,” will continue to play in your head after one listen.