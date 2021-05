It’s a dark time in Gotham City. Held hostage by the powerful Falcone crime family, the city is rife with crime and corruption.

Adding to the chaos is the mysterious Holiday killer, who has been targeting the underworld and leaving a trail of terror…and body bags.

Batman, Lieutenant Gordon and D.A. Harvey Dent race against the calendar as it advances toward the next ill-fated holiday.

Directed by Chris Palmer. With Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles, Josh Duhamel, Titus Welliver.