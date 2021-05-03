The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Library Edition

This new Library Edition collects the 2014 series The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California and the short story “Dead Satellites,” with the expanded sketchbook section from the Limited Edition, and a brand new cover by Cloonan.

Years ago, the Killjoys fought against the tyrannical megacorporation Better Living Industries, costing them their lives, save for one–the mysterious Girl. Today, the followers of the original Killjoys languish in the Desert while BLI systematically strips citizens of their individuality. As the fight for freedom fades, it’s left to the Girl to take up the mantle and bring down the fearsome BLI!



