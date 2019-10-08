JOHNNY FLYNN, BEN CHAPLIN, KEN STOTT and MONICA DOLAN ROUND OUT NETFLIX'S “THE DIG”

Director: Simon Stone (The Daughter, theater work Yerma)

Screenplay: Moira Buffini to adapt the screenplay based on a book by John Preston

Cast: Carey Mulligan (An Education, Wildlife), Ralph Fiennes (The White Crow, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Lily James (Rebecca, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Johnny Flynn (Emma, Beast), Ben Chaplin (Apple Tree Yard, Mad Dogs), Ken Stott (Café Society, The Hobbit), Monica Dolan (Eye In The Sky, A Very English Scandal)

Logline: As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of it’s uncertain future‎.

The film is currently in production in the UK and will be released worldwide by Netflix in 2020