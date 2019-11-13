TV & Streaming Recommendations
The Latest
-
Watch American Gods “We Shall Overcome” Clip
In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin to make his own path,...
-
My Morning Jacket’s Patrick Hallahan Announces New Cooking Show
The three-episode series will see the veteran musician, passionate home chef, and Louisville, KY restaurateur celebrating his unbridled enthusiasm for food with unique recipes.
-
“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” – Math Nerd Clip
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is...
-
“The Expanse” – Season 5 Bloopers
Hundreds of years in the future, things are different than what we are used to after humans have colonized the solar system and Mars has...
-
Watch Clip from “Marvel’s Behind the Mask” Documentary
Discover the inspiration behind Marvel’s greatest heroes. Marvel’s Behind the Mask is a new documentary special. From the very inception of comic books, secret identities...
-
“Last Chance U: Basketball” Season Premiere
Last Chance U hits the hardwood in East Los Angeles as a coach with strong convictions leads young men who hope to fulfill major college...
-
Mechanic Clip from “Nomad’s Land”
Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside...
-
Story of the Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – Gameplay Features
The long-awaited brand new entry in the original farm/life simulation franchise, known in Japan as Bokujo Monogatari, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch, bringing players...
-
“Flora and Ulysses” – I Knew It
The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently...
-
New Series – “Beartown”
Hockey is the last beacon of hope in Beartown and being responsible for it is a heavy burden. The day of the semi-final match is...
-
“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” – The Kind of Ghosts at the Cecil
The notorious Cecil Hotel grows in infamy when guest Elisa Lam vanishes. From the creator of “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” a dive into crime’s darkest...
-
Disney+ Shares Trailer for Long Awaited “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”
Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”
-
“Moxie” Streaming on Netflix
Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously...
-
HBO Teases New Series “The Nevers”
In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people — mostly women — who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, some charming,...
-
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry Trailer #2
Witness the incredible rise of Billie Eilish in “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” as she tours and records the album that changes her...