TV and Streaming

Alien News Desk – “HAB (Human Adult Being)”

Gloria Rodriguez
Wed, Mar 27

In this promo for HAB (‘Human Adult Being,’ which is not to be confused with an 80s sitcom about an ‘Alien Life Form’), a human lives with an alien family who can’t make sense of his wacky earthling tendencies. Hilarity ensues!

Alien News Desk is a weekly, half-hour topical animated series set in an extraterrestrial newsroom. Voiced by Emmy nominated comedian Will Forte (alien news anchor “Drexx Drudlarr”) and “Saturday Night Live’s” Heidi Gardner (alien co-anchor “Tuva Van Void”), the 12-episode series will cover up-to-the-minute news and commentary about the universe’s most baffling species – the inscrutable Humans of Planet Earth.

Watch Alien News Desk, Saturdays at 11/10c on SYFY.

