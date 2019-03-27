Alien News Desk – “HAB (Human Adult Being)”

In this promo for HAB (‘Human Adult Being,’ which is not to be confused with an 80s sitcom about an ‘Alien Life Form’), a human lives with an alien family who can’t make sense of his wacky earthling tendencies. Hilarity ensues!

Alien News Desk is a weekly, half-hour topical animated series set in an extraterrestrial newsroom. Voiced by Emmy nominated comedian Will Forte (alien news anchor “Drexx Drudlarr”) and “Saturday Night Live’s” Heidi Gardner (alien co-anchor “Tuva Van Void”), the 12-episode series will cover up-to-the-minute news and commentary about the universe’s most baffling species – the inscrutable Humans of Planet Earth.

Watch Alien News Desk, Saturdays at 11/10c on SYFY.