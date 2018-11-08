American Horror Story: Apocalypse Season 8 Episode 10 “Apocalypse Then” Preview

The FX limited series, American Horror Story, returns for an eighth installment.

After the nuclear apocalypse, the world’s chosen elite survive in secure outposts created by the mysterious Cooperative in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” On the American West Coast, Ms. Wilhemina Venable and Ms. Miriam Mead run Outpost Three with an iron fist. The unexpected arrival of Michael Langdon, a Cooperative representative determined to save society with a secret paradise, throws their order into chaos. However, underneath the surface of humanity’s salvation lies a battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil. “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” features Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Cody Fern and Evan Peters.