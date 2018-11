Joe Biden puts on some sunglasses and goes door to door to canvass with the Pod Save America crew. Pod Save America heads to Irvine, California with guest host Alyssa Mastromonaco for the final leg of their four-state tour.

Covering the 2018 midterm elections, podcast hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Lovett bring a “no bullsh*t conversation about politics” to the campaign trail in a four-part special.