Watch BBC One’s Les Misérables. New, epic six-part adaptation written by Andrew Davies.

Starring Dominic West as Jean Valjean’ David Oyelowo as Javert’ Lily Collins as Fantine’ Adeel Akhtar as Thenardier’ Olivia Colman as Madame Thenardier’ Ellie Bamber as Cosette and Josh O’Connor as Marius.