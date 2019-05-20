Chambers – Cast Interview

Warning: Not for the faint of heart. Netflix takes you behind the scenes to talk with the cast of its newest supernatural thriller, Chambers.

Starring Sivan Alyra Rose, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Nicholas Galitzine and Lilliya Scarlett Reid, this cast discusses the chilling aftermath of an unexpected heart transplant. “Chambers gets really under your skin!” says Sivan, who plays the lead character of Sasha Yazzie.

Haunted by eerie visions and sinister impulses after a heart transplant, a teenager tries to unmask the truth behind her donor’s mysterious death.

Chambers Season 1 now on Netflix