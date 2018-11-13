Clips from DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Now on Netflix!

The Netflix original 13 half-hour episodes series tells the epic story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil. For the honor of Grayskull and in celebration of this release we have two new clips to share with you as well as the trailer and additional stills.

Stevenson, an Eisner Award-winning writer and comic artist known for the beloved, female-centric stories in Lumberjanes and Nimona, brings her writing and visual flair to this reimagining of the hit series. The ensemble cast includes Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry, Level Up) as Adora/She-Ra, along with AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs, Steven Universe), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Marcus Scribner (black-ish), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) and Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Guest stars include Sandra Oh, Jordan Fisher, Lauren Ash and Krystal Joy Brown.

Everyone feels differently about Prom. Even princesses!







Now that Adora is gone, Catra is finally out of her shadow.







DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, is available on Netflix.