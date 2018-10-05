DreamWorks Debuts Voltron Legendary Defender’s Final Season Teaser

Today, The Hammerstein Ballroom at NYCC was packed to the rafters with fans anxiously awaiting a sneak peek at the final season of Voltron Legendary Defender. DreamWorks Animation Television gave fans just that and shared the Season 8 premiere date. In this final season, the team is once again put to the test.

Executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery were joined by voice talent Bex Taylor-Klaus (Pidge), Jeremy Shada (Lance), Josh Keaton (Shiro), Kimberly Brooks (Allura) and Story Editor Josh Hamilton as well as moderator Jim Viscardi, Editor in Chief of Comicbook.com. From reminiscing about their auditions, to initial story pitches, to the upcoming final season, the panelists looked back on a four year journey that lead them to the stage today. As the cast and crew looked back on seven incredible seasons, a few memorable moments include:

EP Joaquim Dos Santos recalled that during her initial audition, Bex Taylor-Klaus wore a Batman onesie.

Bex Taylor-Klaus revealed her favorite moment of the series to be the pivotal scene in season one where her character Pidge finally revealed herself to be a girl (an update from the original portrayal in the 1984 series).

EP’s Lauren Montgomery and Joaquim Dos Santos created a special scratch ADR reel that featured several crew member voices in place of the actual voice actors. Following the reel, Dos Santos shared that actor Steven Yeun had even requested one of the unofficial line reads to have as his ringtone.

Joaquim and Lauren shared that some of their favorite guest stars to be Vince Offer known for the Shamwow, as well as Weird Al Yankovich and Paul Reubens.

When remarking about how their characters have impacted their lives, Bex Taylor-Klaus said “I’m not quite the Pidge I want to be but I’m confident I’ll get there”.

Season 8:

After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.

Season 8 of Voltron Legendary Defender comes to Netflix December 14th.