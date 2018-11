Room 104 is back so it’s time to binge season 1 with creators the Duplass brothers on HBO. From Executive Producers Mark and Jay Duplass, Room 104 season 2 premieres Nov. 9 at 11:30PM ET.

From the minds of Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, Room 104 is set in a single room of an average American motel, and each episode tells the stories of different characters passing through it.