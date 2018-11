From directors Jeff and Michael Zimbalist, and executive producer Robert Redford, Momentum Generation premieres on December 11 on HBO.

The cast of Momentum Generation talk about growing up together and navigating competition and camaraderie. Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Kalani Robb, Benji Weatherly, Ross Williams, Pat O’Connell and Taylor Steele are the Momentum Generation.