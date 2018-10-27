Pod Save America on HBO: How Important is this Election for Health Care Activists?

In the final weeks of the midterms, healthcare has become the most important issue to voters. Elena and Sarah, two moms of children with complex medical needs, are fighting back.

Covering the 2018 midterm elections, podcast hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Lovett bring a “no bullsh*t conversation about politics” to the campaign trail in a four-part special. Pod Save America heads to Philadelphia for the third leg of their four-state tour, with co-host Symone Sanders and a guest appearance by House of Representatives candidate Chrissy Houlahan.