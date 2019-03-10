How to Have the Ultimate Broadway Experience – Broad City

Ilana has a medical emergency after some mysterious liquid falls into her eye, and Abbi gets into another series of shenanigans.

Created by UCB alums Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Broad City is an odd-couple comedy about two best friends navigating their twenties in New York City. Abbi and Ilana are broke and flawed, and they don’t shy away from the sticky situations NYC throws at them – they dive right into the muck. No matter how bad it gets, these broads are always down to tackle whatever hits them.