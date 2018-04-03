Hulu April New Releases

Available April 1
Shades of Blue: Season 1 Finale (NBC)
You, Me & the Apocalypse: Season 1 Finale (NBC)
Alfie (2004) (*Showtime)
American Loser (2007) (*Showtime)
Amistad (1997)
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)
Arctic Tale (2007) (*Showtime)
The Arrival (1996)
Away From Her (2006) (*Showtime)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Bananas (1971)
Barbershop: Complete Season
Basic Instinct 2 (2006) (*Showtime)
The Bear (1988) (*Showtime)
Bloodsucking Bastards (2015) (*Showtime)
Brighton Rock (2010)
Carlos (2010)
Chelsea Walls (2001)
Cinema Paradiso (1988) (*Showtime)
Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dead Heat (2002)
Dead Man (1995) (*Showtime)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Death Wish (1974)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Dr. T. and the Women (2000) (*Showtime)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) (*Showtime)
Dream Lover (1994)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (*Showtime)
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) (*Showtime)
Gang Related (1997)
Gravy (2015) (*Showtime)
The Grifters (1990) (*Showtime)
The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant (1971)
Into The Blue (2005)
Lars and The Real Girl (2007)
The Last Survivors (2014) (*Showtime)
Liberty Stands Still (2002)
Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)
Loosies (2011)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006) (*Showtime)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) (*Showtime)
Match (2014) (*Showtime)
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
A Mighty Heart (2007) (*Showtime)
Murder in the Dark (2013) (*Showtime)
Music from Another Room (1998)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Five Wives (2000)
Naked Gun 2&1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Nurse (2014)
Open Your Eyes (1997) (*Showtime)
The Package (2013) (*Showtime)
Paddington (2014) (*Showtime)
Paris (2008)
Payback (1999)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Pootie Tang (2001)
Pumpkin (2002)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Rare Birds (2002)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
The Riot Club (2014) (*Showtime)
Ronin (1998)
Santee (1975)
SCB30: Chavez vs. Haugen (*Showtime)
SCB30: Fight of the Year: Castillo vs. Corrales I (*Showtime)
SCB30: Fight of the Year: Castro vs. Jackson (*Showtime)
SCB30: Fight of the Year: Matthysse vs. Molina (*Showtime)
Scream, Blacula, Scream (1973)
Second Arrival (1998)
Shopgirl (2005) (*Showtime)
Sicko (2007) (*Showtime)
Simon Says (2009)
Skipped Parts (2001)
Solo con T u Pareja (1991)
Step Into Liquid (2003)
Submission of Emma Marx 2: Boundaries (2015) (*Showtime)
Swimming With Sharks (1994)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) (*Showtime)
The Wicked Within (2015) (*Showtime)
The Wraith (1986) (*Showtime)
Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)
Available April 2
The Duff (2015)
Available April 3
Life or Debt: Series Premiere (Spike)
Available April 4
11.22.63: Series Finale – Complete Limited Series Streaming (Hulu Original)
Teen Mom: Season 5 Finale (MTV)
Available April 5
Awkward: All New Episodes (MTV)
Faking It: Season 3 Premiere (MTV)
Available April 6
American Idol, American Dreams: Special (Fox)
Family Therapy: Series Premiere (VH1)
Mob Wives: Season 6 Finale (VH1)
Teachers: Season 1 Finale (TV Land)
Available April 7
Idiotsitter: Season 1 Finale (Comedy Central)
Workaholics: Season 6 Finale (Comedy Central)
Available April 8
American Idol: Series Finale (Fox)
Game of Silence: Series Premiere (NBC)
All Things Must Pass (2015) (*Showtime)
Available April 9
My Mad Fat Diary: Complete Series (US Premiere – Endemol Shine Intl.)
Siblings: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Zodiak Rights)
Sleepy Hollow: Season 3 Finale (Fox)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Maggie (2015)
Chappie (2015)
Available April 10
Braquo: Complete Season 3 (Zodiak Rights)
Available April 11
Love & Hip Hop: Season 6 Finale (VH1)
The Story of God: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)
Available April 12
The Mindy Project: All New Episodes (Hulu Original)
It’s a Mann’s World: Season 2 Finale (VH1)
iZombie: Season 2 Finale (CW)
Available April 14
Strong: Series Premiere (NBC)
Available April 15
American Grit: Series Premiere (Fox)
Bones: All New Episodes (Fox)
Primal Survivor: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)
Before the Fall (2004)
The Whistleblower (2010)
Girl on the Edge (2015)
Available April 16
ShoBox: The New Generation (4/15/16) (*Showtime)
Available April 17
Showtime Championship Boxing: Russell Jr. vs. Hyland (*Showtime)
Available April 18
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 1 Finale (CW)
Available April 19
Containment: Series Premiere (CW)
Hard Candy (2005)
Tangerines (2015)
Available April 20
Deadbeat: Premiere – Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 3 Finale (Fox)
Available April 21
Sweet Micky for President (2015) (*Showtime)
Available April 23
It Follows (2014) (*Showtime)
Available April 25
Reign: All New Episodes (CW)
Available April 26
Lucifer: Season 1 Finale (Fox)
Available April 27
Frente al Mismo Rostro: Complete Season 1 (Univision)
Available April 28
The Yard: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)
Available April 29
Pasión y Poder: Series Finale (Univision)
The Selfish Giant (2013)
W. Kamau Bell: Semi-Prominent Negro (*Showtime)
Available April 30
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 15 Finale (Fox)
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 7 (Nat Geo)