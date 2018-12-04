Hulu Looks To Expand Reach Inking Deal with Global Anime Powerhouse Funimation

The new deal will grant Hulu a first look at U.S. streaming video on-demand rights to future anime series produced and released by Funimation beginning in 2019, and will make Hulu and Funimation the co-exclusive premiere destinations to certain new subtitled anime hits day and date with the worldwide premiere in Japan. It also broadens Hulu and Funimation’s previously-existing agreement and will make both Hulu and Funimation the co-exclusive U.S. premiere homes to dozens of highly-anticipated, new anime titles each year.

Hulu and Funimation continue to be the only platforms in the U.S. to stream all subbed and dubbed episodes of top anime hits including My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul. Through its previous partnership with Funimation, Hulu has been home to an impressive list of titles from Funimation. Funimation’s expansive catalog of anime titles currently includes more than 600 shows offering over 10,000 hours of subtitled and dubbed entertainment.

“This expansive agreement, which symbolizes both companies’ shared commitment to anime, along with the support of SPT, further cements Funimation’s position as a global leader in anime distribution,” said Gen Fukunaga, President and CEO at Funimation. “It will fuel the acquisition of new titles and provide both Funimation and Hulu subscribers with access to the very best in anime that Japan has to offer.”

“Funimation has been a longtime partner of ours, and together we have curated a full library of the most sought-after anime series from all over the world on Hulu,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s VP of Content Acquisition. “With this new deal, we are doubling-down on our investment to continue growing our world class anime offering with even more shows that we know our viewers love to watch.”

The deal further expands Hulu’s world class collection of top anime hits. In addition to its extensive partnership with Funimation, Hulu has remained committed to expanding and curating its library with some of the most sought-after anime series and brands. Today, Hulu offers one of the most comprehensive library of anime series available through a subscription streaming service including hit series Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, One-Punch Man, Sailor Moon and Sword Art Online, as well as an extensive offering of exclusive simulcast and exclusive dubbed episodes.

In addition to a robust anime offering, Hulu offers thousands of episodes of premium animated content and is now the exclusive subscription streaming home to the largest offering of animated hits including Emmy-winning comedies Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, as well as American Dad!, South Park, Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time and more.