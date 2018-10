Jim Jones forms The Peoples Temple. Members are captivated as his lust for power becomes unstoppable. Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Stephen David. The JONESTOWN: Terror in the Jungle 2-night special event premieres Sat., Nov. 17 at 9/8c.

A documentary series focuses the life about Jim Jones’ transformation from charismatic preacher and champion of civil rights who led the biggest mass suicide in American history.