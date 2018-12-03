“Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas” Only on YouTube

Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas is the ultimate comedic quest to uncover the pop-culture myths and shocking unexpected stories behind the world’s most celebrated holiday.

Ken Jeong, a self-proclaimed holiday fanatic, (who has seen the Nutcracker 45 times and obsesses over his family holiday card for 3 months) immerses himself into different worlds filled with 200 santas, carolers and celebrity friends Joel McHale, Angela Kinsey and Harry Schum Jr. The show travels through time, space, and our collective memory illuminating the gifts, moments, and magic surrounding this most awesome holiday.

So, jingle your bells and come laugh along as Ken “cracks” open this holiday. Coming December 12th to Buzzfeed Video only on YouTube.