John, Jay and Andre discuss the monstrous double-bladed axe in the armory in this clip from Season 1, Episode 6, “Knights of the Round Table”.

“Knight Fight” steps inside the world of the full-contact Armored Combat League — often referred to as “Medieval MMA” or “Knight Fight Club.” This blood sport is a full-contact armored combat league where modern-day warriors battle in over eighty pounds of plated armor with real steel weapons.