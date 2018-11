Art saves. Hear Richard Cabral and Clayton Cardenas’ story, and listen to how acting changed their lives.

Mayans M.C. is a drama series from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, and is the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, EZ Reyes is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he once was the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.