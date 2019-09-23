+ Add Listing

Netflix Releases First Trailer for 'American Son'

Editorial Staff TV and Streaming

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, American Son tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

American Son premieres on Netflix November 1.

Related posts:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Emmys Commercial
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Inside the Music Featurette