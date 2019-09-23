Netflix Releases First Trailer for 'American Son'

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, American Son tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

American Son premieres on Netflix November 1.